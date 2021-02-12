See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.

Dr. Vergilis-Kalner works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Parkway
    8421 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-7546
  2. 2
    Staten Island
    1529 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-7546
  3. 3
    Upper West Side
    262 Central Park W, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-7546
  4. 4
    Dermatology and Skin Surgery
    2727 Ocean Pkwy Ste L1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Dry Skin

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 12, 2021
    I went to the Bay Parkway Office about 5 months ago with a problem of a lump under my skin just below my lip. Dr. M. Fuzaylova examined me and after a biospy found I had pre-cancer cells. Dr Fuzaylova and began treatments and now the cells are gone leaving an undetectable scar. I was so pleased with the determination and care she showed. The staff was always pleasant and accommodating to my needs. Once again thank you for your time and effort in this matter.
    Thomas J. Spinelli — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1073740460
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • Long Island Jewish Hosp
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergilis-Kalner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vergilis-Kalner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vergilis-Kalner has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vergilis-Kalner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergilis-Kalner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergilis-Kalner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vergilis-Kalner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vergilis-Kalner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

