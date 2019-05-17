Dr. Irfan Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Alam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane U
Dr. Alam works at
Locations
-
1
Lafayette General Medical Center1214 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-7991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alam?
He is an AMAZING doctor who truly cares about his patients, and i'm glad to have him as my DOCTOR.
About Dr. Irfan Alam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770501447
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.