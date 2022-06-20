Dr. Ifran Waheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifran Waheed, MD
Dr. Ifran Waheed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Associates421 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 377-4249
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR WAHEED has been seeing my mother for the past week. she has been critical, he is so kind, thorough, intelligent and listens to her. We greatly appreciate the care he has given to my mom. Its irreplacable.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- Texax Tech University
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University
- Punjab Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Waheed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waheed speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waheed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waheed.
