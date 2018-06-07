Overview of Dr. Irina Buhaescu, MD

Dr. Irina Buhaescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Buhaescu works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.