Overview

Dr. Irina Kogan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Kogan works at Advanced Neurology P.C. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Hollis, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.