Overview of Dr. Irina Merport, MD

Dr. Irina Merport, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Andizhan State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Merport works at Southcoast Health Internal Medicine in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.