Dr. Irina Natalenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Natalenko works at Cedarhurst Medical Associates PC in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Rockaway Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.