Overview of Dr. Irina Popa, MD

Dr. Irina Popa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Faith Regional Health Services, Franciscan Healthcare, Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Myrtue Medical Center.



Dr. Popa works at Oncology Associates in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.