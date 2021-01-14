Dr. Irina Popa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Popa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irina Popa, MD
Dr. Irina Popa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Faith Regional Health Services, Franciscan Healthcare, Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Myrtue Medical Center.
Dr. Popa's Office Locations
1
Oncology Associates PC8303 Dodge St Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-5860
2
West Dodge Medical Plaza515 N 162nd Ave Ste 303, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 354-0970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Franciscan Healthcare
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Myrtue Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Methodist Hospital Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Popa! If I dont see her, I ask to see her, or ask about her. a closed mouth dont get fed.
About Dr. Irina Popa, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Univ Hx
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Carol Davila U Med and Pharm
- Medical Oncology
