Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD
Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their residency with New York Community Hospital

Dr. Zolotarevskaya's Office Locations
Rego Park Office9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zolotarevskaya is my doctor for the last 12 years. Excellent bed side manners, very carrying , patience to listen , great personality.
About Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- New York Community Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
