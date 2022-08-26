Dr. Iris Wingrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Wingrove, MD
Overview of Dr. Iris Wingrove, MD
Dr. Iris Wingrove, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Wingrove's Office Locations
Optimize Neurology, PLLC6618 Sitio del Rio Blvd Ste D102, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 593-2131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wingrove is a phenomenal Neurologist - she provides a rare combination of knowledge, compassion, and positive bedside manner for her patients, all whilst working exceptionally hard to ensure the best possible care. Dr. Wingrove routinely goes above and beyond in ensuring her patients receive the best treatment and solutions for their problems, all whilst spending the time to listen closely to what you as a patient need. Would absolutely recommend Dr. Wingrove to anyone seeking a Neurologist to work with!
About Dr. Iris Wingrove, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710008792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingrove accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingrove works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingrove.
