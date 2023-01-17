See All Interventional Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Isaac George, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Isaac George, MD

Dr. Isaac George, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. George works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building
    177 Ft. Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pericardial Disease
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr. George was my surgeon and advised mitral valve repair surgery. My experience and care from the beginning of the process to the end was great. I was 56 years old and so scared. My experience with Dr. Isaac George, his staff, nurses in the OR, ICU & Med Surg was phenomenal & Columbia Hospital overall was outstanding. I was explained in great detail my condition, what to expect before during and after surgery.
    Margaret Evans — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Isaac George, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457430837
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine|Duke University School Of Medicine
    • M.I.T. In Cambridge, Ma-Engineering & Molecular Biology
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
