Overview of Dr. Isaac George, MD

Dr. Isaac George, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. George works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.