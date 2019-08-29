See All Neurologists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Isaac Turner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Isaac Turner, MD

Neurology
2.3 (30)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Isaac Turner, MD

Dr. Isaac Turner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Turner works at David S. Weingarden MD & Associates, PC in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Glen Stevens, DO
Dr. Glen Stevens, DO
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Barbara Merriman
Barbara Merriman
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Turner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David S. Weingarden MD & Associates, PC
    43555 Dalcoma Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-2882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Syncope
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Syncope

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Value Options
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?

    Aug 29, 2019
    Excellent doctor. Very knowledgeable.
    — Aug 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isaac Turner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Isaac Turner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Turner to family and friends

    Dr. Turner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Turner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Isaac Turner, MD.

    About Dr. Isaac Turner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053335067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turner works at David S. Weingarden MD & Associates, PC in Clinton Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Turner’s profile.

    Dr. Turner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Isaac Turner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.