Overview of Dr. Isaac Turner, MD

Dr. Isaac Turner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at David S. Weingarden MD & Associates, PC in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.