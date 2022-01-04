Overview of Dr. Isam Diab, MD

Dr. Isam Diab, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Diab works at Clinical Health Labs Inc in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.