Dr. Isam Diab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Isam Diab, MD
Dr. Isam Diab, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Diab works at
Dr. Diab's Office Locations
Clinical Health Labs Inc18660 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 891-9395
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Diab and it was a very pleasant experience, The staff was fantastic even though they were down several employees they were amazing, Everyone listened to me and all were helpful...thank you for taking the time to listen..
About Dr. Isam Diab, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063488765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diab has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diab speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Diab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diab.
