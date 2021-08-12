Overview of Dr. Isidro Pujol, DO

Dr. Isidro Pujol, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Pujol works at Comprehensive Primary Care Spec in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.