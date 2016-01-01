Dr. Israel Gorinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Gorinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Israel Gorinstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.
Israel Gorinstein M.d. Inc.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 203, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 931-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- 58 years of experience
- English
- MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Dr. Gorinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorinstein has seen patients for Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorinstein.
