Dr. Israel Henriquez, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Israel Henriquez, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Hendry Regional Medical Center.
EH Cardiovascular Institute of Palm Beach1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 101, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 763-8398
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thank you for the health heart care. He is a great cardiologist. Thank you!
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578701744
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University College Of Medicine
Dr. Henriquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henriquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henriquez has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henriquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henriquez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriquez.
