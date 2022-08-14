Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD
Overview
Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Nir works at
Locations
-
1
The University of New Mexico1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-2839
-
2
University Of New Mexico Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 925-0456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nir was honest and sincere. I owe everything to him
About Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851533657
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering, Ny
- Hadassah University Hospital Mt Scopus
- Ben Gurion University School Of Medicine
- Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
