Overview of Dr. Ivan Rubiano, DPM

Dr. Ivan Rubiano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Rubiano works at Foot & Ankle Associates of SW Virginia in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.