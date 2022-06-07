Dr. Ivan Rubiano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Rubiano, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ivan Rubiano, DPM
Dr. Ivan Rubiano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Rubiano works at
Dr. Rubiano's Office Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Associates of SW Virginia1802 Braeburn Dr Ste M120, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3681Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubiano?
Dr. Rubiano put me at ease regarding my foot concerns. He was very knowledgeable and professional. There was a bit of a wait, but he was worth it. I highly recommend him if you are looking for a new podiatrist.
About Dr. Ivan Rubiano, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1689020703
Education & Certifications
- Professional Education and Research Institute
- Memorial Hospital Syste
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubiano works at
Dr. Rubiano has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubiano speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.