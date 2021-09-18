Dr. Ivan Suner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Suner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivan Suner, MD
Dr. Ivan Suner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Suner's Office Locations
1
Retina Associates of Florida-Fletcher Ave4444 E Fletcher Ave Ste D, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 686-9078
2
Retina Associates of Florida602 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-9077Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Griffin Rd814 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (813) 588-8119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Retina Associates of Florida - Nikki View Dr1170 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9075Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suñer is truly the best eye doctor that I have ever had! I am a pretty tough woman but when it comes to my eyes I get very anxious and worried. He explains the procedures so thoroughly that it completely puts you at ease. Everyone on his staff has been so extremely kind to me. From the time you walk into the door until you leave, his staff makes sure that you are taken care of. I sincerely believe that if you visit this office you will be highly impressed. I recommend this clinic without hesitation.
About Dr. Ivan Suner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164522793
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami|University of Miami - Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Norwalk Hospital|Yale University Norwalk Hospital
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suner speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Suner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.