Dr. J Alarcon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. J Alarcon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.
1
Alarcon Urology Center2133 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (626) 284-9278
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was introduced to Dr. Alarcon due to Kidney Stone Emergency and Blood Infection due to the stones. I was medicated due to the severe pain while hospitalized but I can recall him to be a very kind doctor. Answered my questions using words that I could understand. Unfortunately I was not able to follow up with him after my hospital stay due to not having the right insurance. Wish I could have because the Dr. I ended up seeing not “2” weeks after my release from the hospital as Dr. Alarcon recommended but it took “3” months to get that appointment and that Doctor was terrible.
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
