Overview of Dr. J Alarcon, MD

Dr. J Alarcon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Alarcon works at Alarcon Urology Center in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.