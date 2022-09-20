See All Rheumatologists in Florence, SC
Dr. J Docherty, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (22)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. J Docherty, MD

Dr. J Docherty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Dr. Docherty works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Docherty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hopehealth Specialty Services
    Hopehealth Specialty Services
600 E Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29506
(843) 667-9414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
  • Mcleod Health Clarendon
  • Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Sep 20, 2022
    I visit Dr. Docherty office for the first time today an I was so pleased with this doctor visit,he was great. He had a caring bedside manner and he listen to you. I also was happy with the results after all these years of pain. Dr. Docherty gave me some since of peace. He order labs to see what else is going on.I wish all doctors was like him. I can forget his staff they were so nice and friendly. I would recommend family and friends to him.
    Linda McLean — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. J Docherty, MD
    About Dr. J Docherty, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336185057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee, Memphis
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Docherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Docherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Docherty works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Docherty’s profile.

    Dr. Docherty has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Docherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Docherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Docherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Docherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Docherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

