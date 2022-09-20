Dr. Docherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Docherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Docherty, MD
Dr. J Docherty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Docherty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Docherty's Office Locations
-
1
Hopehealth Specialty Services600 E Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-9414
Hospital Affiliations
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Docherty?
I visit Dr. Docherty office for the first time today an I was so pleased with this doctor visit,he was great. He had a caring bedside manner and he listen to you. I also was happy with the results after all these years of pain. Dr. Docherty gave me some since of peace. He order labs to see what else is going on.I wish all doctors was like him. I can forget his staff they were so nice and friendly. I would recommend family and friends to him.
About Dr. J Docherty, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1336185057
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Docherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Docherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Docherty works at
Dr. Docherty has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Docherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Docherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Docherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Docherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Docherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.