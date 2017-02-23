Dr. J Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Gardner, MD
Dr. J Gardner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Gardner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Cotton-O Neil Clinic901 SW Garfield Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemaha Valley Community Hospital
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
WAY better than my rheumatologist in my bigger, fancier city. He actually listened, plus was able to figure out side effects of my prescriptions and help me correct them. My old rheumatologist's lack of listening and lack of trying things led me to get progressively worse under his care and to have to stop working, but got progressively better (and back to work) under Dr Gardner's care. I was very lucky to have him and wish I still lived in Topeka so I could be his patient.
About Dr. J Gardner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1265444368
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.