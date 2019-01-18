Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Gentry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Gentry, MD
Dr. J Gentry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Gentry works at
Dr. Gentry's Office Locations
Southwest Neuroscience and Spine Center PA705 Quail Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 353-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gentry did back surgery on me in July 2017. The surgery went well but they removed my stitches too soon and I had to go back and have another surgery two weeks later. I also had an infectious disease doctor to insure I was getting an antibiotic to prevent any further issues. At the end everything turned okay and he fixed my problem and no more pain January 24th I go back for another surgery on the vertebrae above the area he fixed. I have faith this time it will go well without any glitche.
About Dr. J Gentry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295841435
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gentry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gentry works at
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.