Overview of Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD

Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ridgeland, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at Faces, PLLC in Ridgeland, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.