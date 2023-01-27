Overview

Dr. J Kennedy, DO is a Dermatologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University|Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Glendale, AZ.



Dr. Kennedy works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.