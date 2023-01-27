Dr. J Kennedy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Kennedy, DO
Overview
Dr. J Kennedy, DO is a Dermatologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University|Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
-
1
Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 205, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-2127Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
This was my first visit to Dr. Kennedy. He was right on time for my 9:00 appointment. Very personable man and explained all that I needed to know about my issue. Did the thorough exam of the area and treated it. Would certainly go to him again.
About Dr. J Kennedy, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528022779
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Brooke Army Medical Center
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University|Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Glendale, AZ
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
532 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.