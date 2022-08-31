Overview of Dr. J Mocco, MD

Dr. J Mocco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Mocco works at MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.