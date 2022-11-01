See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Tolland, CT
Dr. James Pope, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Overview

Dr. James Pope, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tolland, CT. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Pope works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Tolland, CT with other offices in Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    200 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 524-4550
    Wethersfield
    1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-6647

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hartford Hospital

Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Pope?

    Nov 01, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Pope for several years. We are tackling declining pulmonary conditions due to an auto immune disease. He is the finest physician I have ever had. Extremely bright and capable he is also compassionate and down to earth. He is "The Gold Standard" in my view. He is equally as fine a man.
    Michael V. — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. James Pope, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pope has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pope has seen patients for Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

