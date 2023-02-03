Dr. J Strunk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Strunk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Strunk, MD
Dr. J Strunk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Donalsonville Hospital, Southeast Health Medical Center and Wiregrass Medical Center.
Dr. Strunk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Strunk's Office Locations
-
1
Wiregrass Wellness Center LLC201 Regency Ct, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 673-8869
-
2
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center700 E Cottonwood Rd, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-7373
-
3
Spires Behavioral Health Care Center Pllc4428 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL 32446 Directions (334) 673-8869
-
4
Donalsonville Hospital102 Hospital Cir, Donalsonville, GA 39845 Directions (334) 673-8869
Hospital Affiliations
- Donalsonville Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
- Wiregrass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strunk?
Dr. Strunk is a very good doctor and beyond that very nice and understanding person who listen to his patients very calmly. He is one of the finest doctor who understand the root cause and his diagnosis is so quick.
About Dr. J Strunk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811983596
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strunk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strunk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strunk works at
Dr. Strunk has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strunk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Strunk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strunk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strunk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strunk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.