Dr. Jacek Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacek Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacek Malik, MD
Dr. Jacek Malik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical Academy, Wroclaw and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
-
1
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC1630 WOODBROOKE DR, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 912-6330
-
2
Main office540 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 860-0084
-
3
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 912-5666MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
About Dr. Jacek Malik, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1790758712
Education & Certifications
- U VA
- Medical Academy, Wroclaw
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Polish.
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.