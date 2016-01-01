Overview of Dr. Jacek Malik, MD

Dr. Jacek Malik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical Academy, Wroclaw and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Malik works at Peninsula Neurosurgical Assocs in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.