Dr. Jack Druet, MD

Anesthesiology
3.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Druet, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Druet works at Temecula Pain Management Group, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Temecula Pain Management
    25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 506-9536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    May 03, 2022
    I've been working with Dr Arif there. I can say 10 stars!!! I've had sciatica, spinal stenosis and bulging discs for 2 years, debilitating pain in low back, hips and legs...walking sitting standing sleeping.....he came up with a plan that is allowing me to forego back surgery, SO GRATEFUL!! THANK YOU!!!!
    Renee — May 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Jack Druet, MD
    About Dr. Jack Druet, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265416424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • USC-Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Calif
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Druet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Druet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Druet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Druet works at Temecula Pain Management Group, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Druet’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Druet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Druet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Druet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Druet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

