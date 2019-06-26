Dr. Jack Hollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Hollins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Hollins, MD
Dr. Jack Hollins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Jack L. Hollins M.d. Psc2353 Alexandria Dr Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 264-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Every thing was very pleasant and explained very well. Dr. Hollins is semi retiring the end of June 2019. But you can check with his office to see how his schedule is changing.
About Dr. Jack Hollins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1679570675
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Hollins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollins has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
