Overview of Dr. Jack Hollins, MD

Dr. Jack Hollins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Hollins works at Common Wealth Eye Surgery in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.