Dr. Jack Klem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jack Klem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Kendall8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 108, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 563-8259
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Dimension Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have degenerative arthritis in my back which severely damaged discs in my lower back. This caused nearly debilitating sciatic nerve pain. Dr. Klem was a genius with my surgery to repair the discs, fix the stenosis of the nerves contributing to the sciatic pain and repaired scoliosis. In my opinion, Dr. Klem walks on water! I have not had a bit of pain or discomfort since November, 2017. I found him to be thorough with his exams. He explained everything he would do heal me. He gave me my life back.
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1871710004
- American College Of Surgeons
- Jefferson Med College|Thomas Jefferson University
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
