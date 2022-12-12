Overview of Dr. Jack Klem, MD

Dr. Jack Klem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Klem works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.