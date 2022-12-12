See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jack Klem, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (116)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jack Klem, MD

Dr. Jack Klem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Klem works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Klem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Kendall
    8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 108, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 563-8259

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumbar Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Dimension Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 12, 2022
    I have degenerative arthritis in my back which severely damaged discs in my lower back. This caused nearly debilitating sciatic nerve pain. Dr. Klem was a genius with my surgery to repair the discs, fix the stenosis of the nerves contributing to the sciatic pain and repaired scoliosis. In my opinion, Dr. Klem walks on water! I have not had a bit of pain or discomfort since November, 2017. I found him to be thorough with his exams. He explained everything he would do heal me. He gave me my life back.
    Rita Kaplan — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Klem, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Surgeons
    Medical Education
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Klem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klem works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Klem’s profile.

    Dr. Klem has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Klem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

