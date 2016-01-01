Overview

Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ludmir works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.