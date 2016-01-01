See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD

Obstetrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Ludmir works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
STD Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening

STD Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD

    • Obstetrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124058227
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Ludmir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludmir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludmir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludmir works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ludmir’s profile.

    Dr. Ludmir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludmir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludmir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludmir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

