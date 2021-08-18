Overview of Dr. Jack Rutkowski, MD

Dr. Jack Rutkowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Dr. Rutkowski works at Independent Urgent Care in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.