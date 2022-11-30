Dr. Jaclyn Duvall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Duvall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaclyn Duvall, MD
Dr. Jaclyn Duvall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.
Dr. Duvall works at
Dr. Duvall's Office Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 190, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duvall?
I have been visiting Dr. Duvall for approximately a year and a half for chronic migraines that have been present in my life for 35 years. I'm currently doing therapy and medications. Thank you for helping me overcome this debilitating illness! I used to have to take off work and spend the day in a dark room with ice on my head. It is a difficult illness to deal with every day. Dr. Duvall is very knowledgeable, patient, kind and understanding to her patients. Everyone in the office is quick to respond and always helpful. I appreciate her medical practice and how it has helped me.
About Dr. Jaclyn Duvall, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740541473
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Oklahoma
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duvall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duvall accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duvall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvall works at
Dr. Duvall has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duvall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.