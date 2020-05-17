See All General Surgeons in Abington, PA
Dr. Jaclyn Heilman, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Abington, PA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jaclyn Heilman, MD

Dr. Jaclyn Heilman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Dr. Heilman works at ABINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Heilman's Office Locations

    Abington Memorial Hospital
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-2606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Constipation
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 17, 2020
Dr Heilman did exactly what needed to be done! Love her work. Thank you for bettering my life and being so professional!
— May 17, 2020
About Dr. Jaclyn Heilman, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659865293
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heilman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heilman works at ABINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Heilman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

