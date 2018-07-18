Overview

Dr. Jacob Flores, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, L A Downtown Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Flores works at Outreach Care Medical Group Inc in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Sylmar, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.