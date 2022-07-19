Dr. Jacob Hanlon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Hanlon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jacob Hanlon, DPM
Dr. Jacob Hanlon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Hanlon's Office Locations
Women's Care Assoc of Doverpa22 OLD RUDNICK LN, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-9255
Peachtree Family Medicine216 W Main St, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 674-9255
Delaware Podiatric Medicine PA642 S Queen St Ste 103, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-9255
Delaware Surgery Center LLC200 Banning St Ste 110, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 741-0451
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanlon had me out and walking after my appointment after being told by another Doctor from a different practice I could not walk for months and possibly needed surgery. Took his time and answered all questions I have in great detail. Would highly recommend and helped me get back to my normal life.
About Dr. Jacob Hanlon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831196831
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanlon has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.