Dr. Jacob Husseman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Husseman, MD
Dr. Jacob Husseman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Husseman's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-3339
San Diego Ear Nose & Throat Specialists2020 Cassia Rd Ste 101, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 479-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Husseman was incredibly kind and very respectful. I would gladly recommend him to anyone who needs to be seen by an ENT specialist. His office staff was friendly and competent and the visit over all was seamless and pleasant.
About Dr. Jacob Husseman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husseman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husseman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Husseman has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Husseman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husseman.
