Dr. Jacob Kidder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Kidder, MD
Dr. Jacob Kidder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Dr. Kidder works at
Dr. Kidder's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Airport Campus6144 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C.1711 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 476-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My physical therapist speaks highly of him. He’s such a caring and thorough surgeon. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jacob Kidder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407931298
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder Surgery, Lyon France
- Medical University Of South Carolina, Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Louisiana State University, Department Of Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Mississippi Medical School
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopedic Surgery
