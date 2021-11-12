Dr. Jacob Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Meyer, MD
Dr. Jacob Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waynesboro, VA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Allergy Partners Of Charlottesville540 Lew Dewitt Blvd Ste 5, Waynesboro, VA 22980 Directions (540) 949-9080
Charlottesville Dermatology600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 978-2040
- 3 1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 800, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Directions (314) 367-1278
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
What can I say, my right eye was blind and Doctor Meyer restored my vision! After a retinal detachment 20 years ago I was left with occluded vision in my right eye. At the time, a vitrectomy was considered too risky so I lived with only one eye until this year. Dr. Meyer performed a vitrectomy on my right eye in October of 2021 and completely restored my vision! It is a miracle to me and I credit Dr. Meyer's superior expertise and excellent staff with my return to full vision and a very easy recovery. I marvel every day at the work he did and will be eternally grateful to Dr. Meyer and his staff for this gift of sight. Needless to say, I give him my highest recommendation and have recommended Dr. Meyer to many friends and associates.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
