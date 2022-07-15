See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Jackson, MS
Dr. Jacob Moremen, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MS
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Moremen, MD

Dr. Jacob Moremen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Moremen works at UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI MEDICAL CENTER in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Boerhaave's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moremen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5452
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cancer Center and Research Institute - Ummc
    350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave Ste 600, Jackson, MS 39213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5170
  3. 3
    Mississippi Urology Clinic Pllc
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 657, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 200-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    He is very through and explains your condition so you can understand. Love his plan of care too.
    Angie Foil — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Moremen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972743797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moremen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moremen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moremen works at UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI MEDICAL CENTER in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Moremen’s profile.

    Dr. Moremen has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Boerhaave's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moremen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Moremen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moremen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moremen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moremen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

