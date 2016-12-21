Overview of Dr. Jacob Tony, MD

Dr. Jacob Tony, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tony works at UnityPoint Clinic - Neurology in Peoria, IL with other offices in Pekin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.