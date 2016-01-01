Overview

Dr. Jacob Wood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Med Birmingham Al and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.