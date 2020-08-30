See All Psychiatrists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Jacobo Cruz, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (14)
Pensacola, FL
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacobo Cruz, MD

Dr. Jacobo Cruz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Natl de Colombia, Bogota and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Cruz works at JACOBO A. CRUZ, M.D., P.A. in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacobo A Cruz MD
    Jacobo A Cruz MD
    4400 Bayou Blvd Ste 51, Pensacola, FL 32503
    (850) 484-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 30, 2020
    Dr. Cruz is a truly gifted practitioner - he has what cannot be taught or learned in a formal education. Raw knowledge, anyone can gain by a fine education but Dr. Cruz has the innate character of a compassionate humanitarian caregiver which cannot be said of all professionals in this field. Having bumped into more than a few during my painful 40+ year struggle, I speak from direct experience. Fortunately for myself and other patients, Dr. Cruz uses his life long pursuit of gaining further understanding & knowledge by filtering it through what is an exceptional and importantly autonomous intelligence, tempered by common sense and real life experience. It has made all the difference to me and I often think of how lucky I am to have such a brilliant, humble, compassionate doctor as part of my brain health care and treatment team. Thank you, so very much Brenda for getting me on the schedule and all you do is appreciated and noticed.
    — Aug 30, 2020
    About Dr. Jacobo Cruz, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043301518
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • U Natl de Colombia, Bogota
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz works at JACOBO A. CRUZ, M.D., P.A. in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cruz’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

