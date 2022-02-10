See All Plastic Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Jacque Lebeau, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacque Lebeau, MD

Dr. Jacque Lebeau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Lebeau works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lebeau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Specialty Care
    5153 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 505-4700
  2. 2
    LeBeau Clinic - Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Pensacola, Fl
    1020 N PALAFOX ST, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 308-1738

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Outstanding doctor & staff! Dr LeBeau explained procedures much more thoroughly than other doctors. Completely different from prior experiences. He was very conservative, gave thorough explanation, & it was apparent that he is highly qualified.
    Fran — Feb 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jacque Lebeau, MD
    About Dr. Jacque Lebeau, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891828281
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri-St. John's Clinic
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Providence College, Providence, Ri
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
