Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Galang, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Galang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa U and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Galang works at Athena Medical Center for Women Inc. in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.