Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nicholas works at Ohio Health Neurology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Delaware, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.