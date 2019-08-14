Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nicholas' Office Locations
Janet A Freno MD Inc931 Chatham Ln, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 533-5500
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians801 Ohio Health Blvd Ste 160, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 533-5500
Ohio Health Neurological Physicians3535 Olentangy River Rd Ste S1501, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate, understanding and straightforward. Completely awesome doctor!!
About Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo, College of Medicine
Dr. Nicholas works at
