Dr. Jacqueline Tamis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jacqueline Tamis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Tamis, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Tamis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Tamis works at
Dr. Tamis' Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Morningside440 W 114th St Ste 220, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamis?
Fantantastic,clear, intelligent, caring, informed what can I saved my life!!!!! ,
About Dr. Jacqueline Tamis, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1578557179
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamis works at
Dr. Tamis has seen patients for Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamis speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.