Dr. Jacqueline Yam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Yam, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Southern California (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Yam works at
Locations
SHMG Allergy & Immunology - Grand Rapids3271 Clear Vista Ct NE # MC9047, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7125
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing dr that has great bedside manner and is very knowledgeable! I enjoyed my visit w her.
About Dr. Jacqueline Yam, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1346509692
Education & Certifications
- University of California - San Diego (GME)
- University of North Carolina Hospitals (GME)
- University of Southern California (SOM)
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
